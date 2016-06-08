Bringing awareness to PTSD during month of June

COLUMBUS, Ga. – June is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month. According to National Center for PTSD, the illness impacts just under 10 percent of U.S. population.

Retired CSM Samuel Rhodes faces his own challenges with PTSD. He’s used his personal struggles with PTSD to better the lives of others.

Rhodes lives on a horse ranch were he encourages other soldiers suffering from PTSD to experience the healing powers of horses.

“A month is just a month, but in my life Post Traumatic Stress is an everyday event and I recognize that and I’m always that’s like me that we can get our lives on the same glide path. That we can see how great life is,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes served three tours in Iraq. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says 11 to 20 percent of veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan will have PTSD in a given year.