COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Brookstone School held their annual Football Media Day on Saturday. And while it was clear that the team is focusing on preparation, one opponent seems to be driving more motivation. To no one’s surprise, it’s Pacelli.

In the GIAA Final Four last season, Pacelli eliminated Brookstone to advance to the state championship game. The rivalry was already hot between the two teams, but Brookstone made it clear that beating Pacelli this season is a goal that they have circled.

