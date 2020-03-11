Brother takes sister to daddy/daughter dance after father stands her up for second time

News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Trelysia Hamerter’s Facebook page

A big brother, with an even bigger heart, stepped up for his little sister when it mattered the most.

In a viral Facebook post, Trelysia Hamerter shared how her daughter was stood up by her father for the Dad/Daughter dance for the second year in-a-row.

“She cried because she had her heart set on going,” Hamerter said in the post. “I felt so bad because there was nothing I could do.”

Hamerter says that’s when her son stepped in and offered to take her because “he wanted his sister to know that she deserves a man keeping his word and making her feel special.”

She ended the post by saying “just know that I’m raising someone a GREAT HUSBAND one day.”

The post has been shared more than 50,000 times with more than 110,000 interactions.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories