OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika City Schools welcomes Bryan Moore as the new Head Football Coach at Opelika High School. The announcement was made Tuesday ahead of a scheduled board meeting to formalize personnel recommendations.

Moore, a familiar face in Opelika, previously served as a teacher and coach within the school district from 2007 to 2015. Opelika City Schools Superintendent Farrell Seymore expressed enthusiasm about Moore’s return, citing his past contributions and growth as a leader.

“We look forward to the positive impact he will have on the students in our community,” Seymore said.

Currently, Moore holds the position of head football coach at Hartselle High School since January 2020. Prior to that, he led the football programs at Jasper High School (2018-2020) and Eufaula High School (2015-2018). His coaching journey began at Opelika High School in 2007, where he served as the 9th-grade football assistant coach and the 9th-grade head basketball coach.

Kelli Fischer, Opelika High School Principal, praised Moore not only for his coaching prowess but also for his ability to build relationships within the school and the wider community.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Coach Moore and his family back to Opelika,” Fischer remarked. “Coach Moore has proven himself as a quality head coach, but what is even more impressive is his ability to establish relationships with players, coaches, and the community where he works.”

Expressing his honor at the opportunity, Coach Moore outlined his vision for the Opelika football program.

“It’s surreal to have the opportunity to come back and lead a program that I began coaching in many years ago,” said Moore. “Opelika has always been a special place to me and my family. My desire for this program is for it to be the best football program in Alabama.”

A graduate of Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Social Science Education, Coach Moore furthered his education with a Master’s Degree in Coaching and Athletic Administration from Concordia University in 2018. He and his wife Lindsey, parents of three boys, will make their return to Opelika as Coach Moore takes on his new role starting January 3, 2024.