Bryant, Saban ranked No. 1 & 2 in ESPN’s ‘150 greatest college football coaches’

FILE – At left is a Sept. 1980 file photo showing Alabama football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant during a college football game. At right, in a Jan. 6, 2018, file photo, Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks during media day for the NCAA college football championship in Atlanta. Saban’s sixth national title, and fifth in nine years, was different and not just because it put him in a tie with Alabama icon Bear Bryant for the most by any major college football coach. (AP Photo/File)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — ESPN continues its coverage of the 150 years of college football by releasing its ranking of the best 150 coaches the game has seen.

No surprise, the University of Alabama is spread across the list, including the top two positions.

Paul “Bear” Bryant and Nick Saban took the place as the best and second-best coaches in college football history.

Bryant, who has stints at Maryland, Kentucky and Texas A&M before settling in Tuscaloosa from 1958-1982. Bryant won six national championships for the Crimson Tide and ended his coaching career with a 323-85-17 record.

Saban, the current leader for the Tide, also made a few pit stops in Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and the NFL before landing at Alabama. Since taking over the program in 2007, the Crimson Tide has won five national championships while being at the top of the college football world over the past decade.

While this will be the first College Football Playoff without the Crimson Tide and Saban, Alabama has still won double-digit games since Saban’s inaugural season. With plenty more years ahead of him, Saban currently has a 242-65-1 record as a D-1 coach.

Notre Dame’s legendary coach Knute Rockne, Nebraska’s Tom Osborne and Eddie Robinson of Grambling round out the top five.

Other coaches of prominence in the state of Alabama to make the list include:

#56 Wallace Wade (Alabama)

#64 Ralph Jordan (Auburn)

#67 Frank Thomas (Alabama)

#119 Pat Dye (Auburn)

#122 Marino Casem (Alabama State)

#123 Gene Stallings (Alabama)

#134 Mike Donahue (Auburn)

To see the full list, click here.

