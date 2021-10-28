Buc-ee’s breaks ground in Auburn, slated to open this time next year

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – This week, Auburn City leaders, the community, and a beaver celebrated the groundbreaking of Buc-ee’s in Auburn.

The 53,000 square-foot Auburn Buc-ee’s location is slated to open this time next year. The mega gas station and grocery are to be located off Interstate 85 at exit 50. Buc-ee’s newest travel center, known for its pristine bathroom facilities, is expected to inject around $45 million into Auburn’s economy while creating 175 new jobs with pay around seventeen dollars an hour —with dental, health, 401-K benefits, and three weeks a year of paid time off.

For customers, Buc-ee’s has dozens of gas pumps along with its famed Beaver Nuggets, jerky, and sweet treats.

To apply for a job, click here: Join the Buc-ee’s family