LONDON (AP) – Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died.

She was 96. Elizabeth spent more than seven decades on the throne as the U.K. rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union.

She was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and she guided the institution of the monarchy through choppy waters.

FILE – This photo combo shows Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II during the State Opening of Parliament, London, in April, 1966 on the left and Nov. 15, 2006, on the right. Queen Elizabeth II will mark 70 years on the throne Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 an unprecedented reign that has made her a symbol of stability as the United Kingdom navigated an age of uncertainty. (AP Photo, Arthur Edwards, Pool, File)

She likely met more people than anyone in history, and her image, which adorned stamps, coins and bank notes, was among the most reproduced in the world.

But her inner life and opinions remained largely an enigma. The impact of her loss will be huge, and unpredictable.