 

 

Buena Vista businesses bounce back from pandemic

Establishment owners in Buena Vista are seeing a surge in business as pandemic restrictions loosen.

Local restaurant Annie D’s and The Dime Store have both seen an increase recently. The owners of these establishments are hoping for a boost as people get vaccinated.

“We’ve been able to increase our business using online ordering and our curbside takeout since the pandemic. Hopefully in a few more months with all the vaccinees rolling out as more and more people get vaccinated well hopefully be able to get people inside to dine in with us inside the restaurant,” said Demetria White the owner of Annie D’s a local should food restaurant.

Cody Corrington owner of The Dime Store says, “It’s been a trend for people to come to rural towns and check out the stores and just check out the area. But yes we have seen definitely seen a pickup since things have started to open back up and we hope that it continues.”

Currently 28% of Georgia residents are fully vaccinated.

