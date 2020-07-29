Buffalo Soldiers National Museum vandalized with apparent swastika

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The search is on for vandals who painted symbols and statements of hate onto the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum in Houston Tuesday.

The downtown building was defaced with what appears to be a swastika symbol and a poorly-spelled statement that seems to reads “Sucks Democratic Party.”

It happened Tuesday, which is also National Buffalo Soldier Day, celebrating the contributions of African American men who fought and died for the U.S.

In a public statement issued via social media, the museum reflected on the meaning of its history and included a quote from late Rep. John Lewis.

For 19 years we have educated the Houston, surrounding communities and the world with the stories of African American men and women who sacrifice their lives in defense of America- we have never dealt with such disrespect, hate and racism.

Buffalo Soldier National Museum, Facebook page

The museum is also requesting support from the public to clean it up. You can show your support by giving via the Cash app to $BSNM1866 or via the official website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

