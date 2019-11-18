Bullet grazes man’s nose after fight outside downtown Auburn restaurant

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A fight led to a shooting outside a downtown Auburn restaurant early Saturday morning according to Auburn police.

A Prattville man, 19-year-old Jonathan Cuevas, was arrested after law enforcement sources say a bullet grazed another man’s nose, injuring him.

The victim is from Georgia and expected to recover from the non-life threatening injury. Nobody else was hurt in the shooting.

Cuevas was arrested and charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Building and Assault Second Degree.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of N. College Street. News 3 is told the location is the Jimmy John’s in downtown Auburn.