Bullet misses man as he watches tv; police search for shooter

LaGrange police are searching the person or persons who fired shots at two men Monday evening.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. on the 100 block of Cross Creek Drive.

Police say Bishme Milton reported he was standing outside in the parking lot when someone in a red car started shooting. Another man, Jymere Jones told police he was inside a separate residence when a projectile entered the room where he was watching television. No injuries were reported.

The case is being investigated as an aggravated assault. 

Anyone with  any information about this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.

