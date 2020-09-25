Burial plans finalized for former Columbus mayor Bob Poydasheff

The family of former Mayor Bob Pordasheff plans to hold a private burial service for family only.

There will be no memorial service, Poydasheff’s son, Rob, told News 3 on Friday.

Poydasheff died early Thursday morning after a brief illness. He was 90.

“Because of the COVID pandemic, the family has decided to hold a private burial, family only,” Rob Poydasheff said. “We have been reading all of the Facebook posts and the media reports of my dad’s death. We appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love we have received from our community. We knew we loved our husband, dad, and grandfather. It has been overwhelming to see how much he was loved by people of all walks in this community.”