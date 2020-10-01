Burn ban lifted for state of Georgia

Beginning Thursday, October 1, 2020, Georgians can return to applying for burn permits. The burn ban is now lifted in the state through April 30th.

The LaGrange Fire Department wants to remind the community of the requirements that go along with conducting an outside burn:

Burn only limbs, brush and/or leaves

Burn only on a clear day with light to no wind. Guidelines will not allow to issue a burn permit if there is low lying clouds or if the wind is too strong.

Consider the size of your burn pile. If it is 3 feet wide and 2 feet tall or less, make sure you are at least 15 feet from any structure or wood line. If the pile is greater than 3 feet wide and 2 feet tall, it’s required to be at least 50 feet from any structure or wood line.

Always have a water source nearby to extinguish the fire if needed and always attend the burn pile at all times.

Burn only between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

To apply for a burn permit an LFD representative will come to assess the material, size and location of the burn pile. Weather permitting, LFD could issue a burn permit for that day. The same process will be required each day of the burn. Even if a resident has a burn permit, the burn pile will need to be extinguished if the LaGrange Fire Department receives a complaint for smoke or smell.

To apply for a burn permit call LFD Fire Marshal John Thomas at (706) 883-2659.

In Columbus, the Fire and EMS Department’s office of Fire Prevention handles burn permits and issues them only for specific circumstances outlined in Columbus City Ordinance (Sec. 13-167.6) since open burning is prohibited. The websites lists the cost for a burn permit as $150.00. For questions you can call the office at 706-653-3520.

Harris County residents in need of burn permits can click here for a link to the Georgia Forestry Commission.