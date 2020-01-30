Bus driver in Troup County shows act of kindness to students

Lagrange, Georgia (WRBL) Five days a week, Felice Hilton works her bus route driving students to school. Parents and teachers are noticing Hilton’s kind gesture to students as soon as they step on the bus.

“The teacher came on the bus and saw my flowers and my blankets and she saw how good the bus smelled and was like,” Oh my gosh, this bus makes you happy,” says Hilton.

The bus matches Hilton’s personality: creative and bright. When word spread there were acts of kindness given to kids, students were begging to get a ride.

“I get that a lot, I get to the schools and the kids be like “Ms. Felicia can I ride your bus?” “No baby I’m not going that way,” says Hilton.

Students feel right at home on the bus, getting a motherly touch from Hilton.

“I open the door upfront and it’s really cold and I let them use the blankets and some of the blankets are electric,” says Hilton.

That’s not all kids like about being on the bus. Hilton keeps school supplies at hand, and lets students listen to music.

“That keeps them calm and that also keeps me calm,” says Hilton.

Hilton says it’s important to drop tokens of love to students because it helps boost their self esteem.

“Show the love, that’s it! Let them know that you love them and you care and here in Troup County we do care about our kids. I love my kids and they love me,” says Hilton.

Hilton says she enjoys working with kids and is not changing her job anytime soon.