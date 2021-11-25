Business On Your Side: Dave’s Christmas Tree Farm

This week Business On Your Side host, Carlos Williams, went on a field trip to Dave’s Christmas Tree Farm on Veterans Parkway in Columbus. Owner Dave Bone and his son, Carson, brought us up to date on what’s available in their 25th year in business. The tree selection is plentiful and the prices are right. If you’re in the military, a veteran, first responder, TSYS or AFLAC employee, inquire about a discount. Bring the family for the bouncy house, funnel cakes, fried Oreos and more. From trees to garlands to collegiate themed wreaths ready to hang, Dave’s Christmas Tree Farm has it all. Check out Dave’s Christmas Tree Farm Facebook page for hours and location.
