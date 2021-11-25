Business On Your Side: Dave’s Christmas Tree Farm

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - The Albertville Police Department (APD) charged a woman with murder following an investigation into the body of a woman who was found near a crashed vehicle on November 5.

Police confirm Leslie Kay Sims, 39, of Albertville, was charged with the murder of Jana Miller Chatman on Tuesday, November 23. Sims was brought in for questioning after detectives developed her as a suspect.