Business On Your Side welcomed John Pittman, Integrative Waste Manger at the Department of Public Works. Pittman discussed automation, the new system for collecting waste in Columbus. Trash, recycling, and yard waste collection will now be automated bringing efficiency and more professionalism. What can you do? Make sure each bin is three feet apart at the curb and clear of mailboxes and trees. Have more questions? Call 311 or go to the Department of Public Works website for more information.