Business On Your Side: Feeding the Valley Food Bank

This week on Business on Your Side our host, Carlos Williams, welcomed President and CEO of Feeding the Valley Food Bank, Frank Sheppard. Feeding the Valley Food Bank (FTVFB) feeds thousands of people over a 17 county area in Georgia and one in Alabama. Daily FTVFB feeds about 2,000 food insecure children a hot meal. With COVID-19, feeding cafeteria style was no longer an option. FTVFB invested in new technology that seals individual meals that can be given to the children then heated up.

Even though FTVFB feeds food insecure people all year and there has been a 35% increase in demand due to COVID-19, the holidays are one of their busiest times of the year. This year The Big Gobble is their incentive to provide 2,000-3,000 meals to those that are less fortunate. The new technology will be used to package those meals. This means that they will need more volunteers to deliver those individual meals.

If you would like to volunteer or donate, visit the Feeding the Valley Food Bank website and sign up.