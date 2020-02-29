Aflac, Global Payments (TSYS) respond to growing Coronavirus concerns

The two largest publicly traded companies in Columbus took big hits last week as the stock markets reacted to growing concerns over the Coronavirus.

Supplemental insurance company Aflac and electronic payments processor Global Payments, formerly TSYS, were impacted as the New York Stock Exchange fell more than 11 percent in five days of trading.

Global Payments started the week at 201.06 cents per share. It closed Friday afternoon at $183.94 a share, a more than 9 percent drop. It would have been worse but Global Payments had a mild rally on Friday, closing the day with a modest gain.

Aflac opened on Monday at $50.42 per share. By the time the week was over, Aflac’s stock was worth $42.89 a share, an 8.5 percent loss.

News 3 reached out to both companies on Friday to ask about the Coronavirus and their plans to deal with the issues it is creating. Both companies do business in Asia, where the virus originated and it has had the most impact.

Global Payments partners with a large payments processor in China. That company announced last month it had halted all business travel to the Asian Pacific realm.

“Global Payments continues to monitor the Coronavirus situation on a daily basis,” the company’s statement from spokesperson Emily Edmonds to News 3 read. “When this situation was first identified in early February, we began implementing our business continuity plans in impacted areas and have continued to expand these efforts to the additional regions where the virus has been reported.”

The company has stepped up efforts since then.

“Additionally, we have initiated world-wide testing and verification of all our critical site-level continuity plans in order to raise overall awareness and to verify our preparations in case the virus continues to spread,” the statement read. “At this time, we do not anticipate any impact to our business operations based on the information we have received so far, but are continuing to closely monitor reports from the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Overseas Security Advisory Council of the State Department (OSAC) and will provide additional information as needed.”

Though Aflac does not do business in China, the Columbus-based company does have significant business interests in Japan, another Asian country impacted by the virus. Aflac has limited non-business critical international travel.

“Like many companies, Aflac Incorporated is concerned about the wellbeing of all people, especially those in our two key markets the United States and Japan,” the statement from Jon Sullivan read. “We have business continuity plans in place, and an integrated team of leaders have been actively monitoring and planning for a variety of contingencies since January. Our restrictions limiting international travel in both the U.S. and Japan to only critical instances remain in place until at least March 31.”

The company is also using alternative types of communication, including video conferencing and teleconferencing to help mitigate risk of the virus spreading and its impact.

“We evaluate our plans daily and have communicated the travel restrictions and preventative hygiene measures to our employees,” the statement concluded.

