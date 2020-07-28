Amazon announces at-cost face shields for front-line workers

Business

by: Jeff Caldwell

Posted: / Updated:

Seattle, Washington — Amazon announced the availability of face shields, to be sold at cost to front-line medical workers. The face shields are designed by the same engineers who created the Amazon Prime Air drones, according to a press release sent this morning, Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Rendering of face shield design, courtesy Amazon

Amazon estimates the cost of their face shields is 33% less than other reusable face shields available to medical personnel. The shields are available at amazon.com and are priced at $66.25 for a box of 25.

The company also announced they will be donating a total of 200,000 face shields over the course of this year to medical personnel in addition to a donation of $10 million in PPE and additional equipment to medical personnel that was announced on July 16.

The design for the face shields has been made available to anyone via an open-source design package suitable for 3-D printing or injection-molding, and can be found at the PNWS github repository.

