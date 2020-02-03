Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ earns $8 billion after stock price rises

Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, is the world’s richest man. Following a stock surge, Bezos acquired an extra eight billion dollars in the bank.

The influx of money follows a holiday season that proved more profitable for Amazon than expected.

During Friday’s trading, the company briefly topped a trillion dollars of worth.

Bezos’ total wealth is now estimated to be more than one-hundred twenty billion dollars.

Over the last 12 months, Bezos reportedly earned $6.54 billion a month, or $1.5 billion a week, according to Business Insider.