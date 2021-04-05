Amtrak’s long-range plan would add new routes across South

An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (WBTW/AP) — Amtrak says its proposed new routes under Pres. Biden’s infrastructure plan would connect Greenville to Atlanta and Charlotte and Asheville.

The new routes also include one that would connect Savannah to Nashville with a stop in Atlanta. Another would connect Wilmington, N.C., to Raleigh and Richmond, Va.

The plan also would connect Jacksonville, Fla., to Orlando, to Tampa, and then on to Miami.

The routes are among several nationwide proposed by Amtrak after President Joe Biden announced his sweeping plan to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure. Amtrak’s 2035 vision plan would add at least 30 new routes across the country and add more trips to at least 20 existing routes.

Other new service proposed in Amtrak’s plan includes:

Cincinnati, Ohio, to Columbus to Cleveland to Pittsburgh and Toledo

Atlanta to Nashville, Chattanooga; Savannah; and Montgomery, Alabama.

Routes in Wisconsin connecting Milwaukee, Green Bay, Madison and Eau Claire.

New service out of Indianapolis and connecting to Louisville.

New routes from Las Vegas to Los Angeles and Phoenix to Los Angeles.

Houston to Dallas.

Toronto to Detroit.

New York to Scranton and Allentown, Pa.

Manhattan to Nassau County on Long Island

Phoenix to Tucson

Amtrak officials are hoping Congress will provide the $80 billion designated for rail in Biden’s American Jobs Plan announced last week.

The CEO of Amtrak, Bill Flynn, says many of the Northeast Corridor’s major tunnels and bridges – most of which are over a century old – must be replaced and upgraded to “avoid devastating consequences for our transportation network and the country.”

Flynn also said, “Amtrak has a bold vision to bring energy-efficient, world-class intercity rail service to up to 160 new communities across the nation, as we also invest in our fleet and stations across the U.S.”

“This would create jobs, improve the quality of life, reduce carbon emissions and generate economic growth,” Amtrak reports on its website. “If Congress provides the funding proposed in the President’s plan, Amtrak would be able to bring the NEC to a state of good repair and improve trip times, and would also expand Amtrak to underserved communities across the nation.