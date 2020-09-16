AT&T providing generators, airboats to Sally-ravaged areas along Gulf

HOOVER, Ala. (WKRG) — AT&T will provide generators and other equipment to areas affected by Hurricane Sally once the weather threat has passed, a company rep confirmed Wednesday morning.

Through their Network Disaster Recovery program, AT&T will send generators, high-water vehicles, airboats, mobile command centers, and other equipment to the Gulf Coast.

The equipment awaiting deployment has been staged in Dothan and Hoover, Alabama, as well as in Slidell, Louisiana. AT&T’s disaster recovery program includes:

Mobile cell sites and mobile command centers

Cell on Wings (or Flying COWs)

Drones for assessing cell site damage

Emergency communications vehicles

A self-sufficient base camp. The camp is complete with sleeping tents, bathrooms, kitchen, laundry facilities, on-site nurse and meals ready to eat (MREs).

Hazmat equipment and supplies

Technology and support trailers to provide infrastructure support and mobile heating ventilation and air conditioning

Internal and external resources for initial assessment and recovery efforts

Dothan AT&T staging area (AT&T)

Hoover AT&T staging area (AT&T)

Slidell AT&T staging area (AT&T)

AT&T has also contributed assets to FirstNet, a nationwide network dedicated to first responders to help improve communications during critical times for rescue and recovery efforts.

AT&T crews will assess damage and begin repair efforts once weather conditions are no longer hazardous.

