AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced on Thursday that it would host an event geared towards educating Auburn locals about starting a business.

The free event, Launching Your Own Business: A Step-by-Step Guide for Beginners, is scheduled to be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Auburn Public Library located at 749 E. Thach Ave.

The city of Auburn says Lowder Center for Family Business and Entrepreneurship Managing Director Josh Sahib will educate attendees about starting a business.

The session will provide “actionable tips” for starting a business, and the city says that attendees will “gain practical insights and leave feeling inspired and ready to embark on your entrepreneurial journey.”

The event will only last an hour and include a Q&A. Interested individuals can pre-register for the event here.

Additional information about the speaker:

Sahib, the managing director for Auburn University’s Lowder Center for Family Business and Entrepreneurship, is also an entrepreneur himself. Sahib earned his bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems and two master’s degrees from the University of Alabama.

Before joining Auburn University, Sahib served as the assistant director of the Alabama Entrepreneurship Institute, where he coached and offered other support services to other entrepreneurs. In 2021, Sahib joined Auburn University, where he brings entrepreneurial events and guides early-stage startups.