Tiffany Butterfield visited us from Mercedes-Benz of Columbus GA informing us of The 2023 Heart Raffle. They are giving away two brand new Mercedes-Benz with the value of $55,000 each, two will be picked to receive the Mercedes-Benz of their dreams!

This annual contest has helped raise over 1.5 Million dollars in the past 21 years for the Greater Columbus American Heart Association. This association supports education on how to recognize cardiac failure in different ways.

You can watch the live drawing online on January 28th, 2023. Checkout their website or give them a call at (706)-256-6100 to purchase your tickets. Hurry! Their are only 2,750 tickets that will be sold, that special winner could be you.