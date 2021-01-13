Campbell announces Columbus snack plant closure in Spring 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Campbell Soup Company announced it will close a Columbus, Ga.-based manufacturing facility in Spring 2022. The Columbus plant has been in operation for almost 100 years and is the oldest plant in the Campbell network, according to company officials.

The local operation, located on 8th Street, was formerly called Tom’s Foods before being purchased by Lance in 2005. Tom Huston founded the company in 1927. Lance later merged with Snyder’s in 2010, becoming Snyder’s-Lance.

The Campbell plant in Columbus currently has 326 employees who work to produce candy, crackers, cookies, nuts and bars and has operated for 94 years. It was acquired by Campbell’s purchase of Snyder’s-Lance in 2018, according to a company statement. The company plans to operate the Columbus facility for up to 18 months. The shutdown of the plant will come in phases.

According to the company statement, impacted employees will receive support, including severance or separation packages, as well as transition support and career counseling.

“Closing one of our facilities is a very difficult decision. The Columbus plant is the oldest in our manufacturing network, making it difficult to retrofit. Our Columbus team is talented and dedicated, and we are committed to assisting them through this transition,” Valerie Oswalt, Executive Vice President and President, Campbell Snacks said.