 

Can’t find the Amazon app icon on your phone? That’s because it got a makeover

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This file image shows the older version of the Amazon smartphone app for the Amazon online retail company. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — The next time you need to search Amazon for dish soap, a mop you can strap to your baby, or a hoodie with a pouch for your cat, the search will begin with a hunt for the app on your phone.

Amazon quietly dumped the shopping cart smartphone icon you are used to clicking in favor of a new logo resembling the many, many packages left on front porches over the years.

The cardboard box look removes the actual Amazon name from the icon, leaving users to search for the smiling arrow logo the company has used on packaging for years.

As CNN Business reports, an earlier version of the new icon rolled out in Europe earlier this year but drew some extremely undesirable associations.

The company updated the look for the U.S. rollout this week and hopes the appearance of peeled packaging tape builds excitement for your next purchase.

“We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy,” a company spokesperson told CNN.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

46° / 42°
Rain Shower
Rain Shower 0% 46° 42°

Wednesday

64° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 64° 41°

Thursday

70° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 70° 41°

Friday

63° / 42°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 63° 42°

Saturday

61° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 61° 33°

Sunday

62° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 62° 35°

Monday

67° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 67° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

4 PM
Rain
97%
47°

48°

5 PM
Rain
98%
48°

48°

6 PM
Rain
100%
48°

48°

7 PM
Rain
100%
48°

48°

8 PM
Rain
100%
48°

47°

9 PM
Rain
100%
47°

47°

10 PM
Rain
100%
47°

47°

11 PM
Rain
99%
47°

46°

12 AM
Rain
89%
46°

46°

1 AM
Light Rain
61%
46°

45°

2 AM
Light Rain
66%
45°

45°

3 AM
Showers
38%
45°

44°

4 AM
Cloudy
13%
44°

44°

5 AM
Cloudy
17%
44°

44°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
44°

43°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
43°

43°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
43°

45°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
45°

48°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
48°

52°

11 AM
Sunny
3%
52°

55°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
55°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
58°

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories