Chemical leak reported near Lake Charles after Hurricane Laura

Business

by: WGNO Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CHARLES – A chemical leak has been reported near Lake Charles as the sun rises on the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura.

Storm chaser Jeff Piotrowski tweeted a picture showing a cloud drifting across Interstate 10 just after 9 a.m.

“Chemical leak south side of I-10 west Lake area west of Lake Charles. 911 is aware they are overwhelmed,” Piotrowski wrote.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is cautioning residents to stay inside and turn off air conditioning units.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 75°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 92° 75°

Friday

90° / 75°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 90° 75°

Saturday

89° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 74°

Sunday

90° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 90° 73°

Monday

87° / 73°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 87° 73°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 89° 73°

Wednesday

91° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
90°

91°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
90°

86°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

83°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories