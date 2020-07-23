Chick-Fil-A leads Colorado fast food joints in COVID-19 outbreaks, and it isn’t even close

Business

by: Evan Kruegel and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — At least 28 employees at Chick-Fil-A restaurants across Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19, with 19 more considered probable as of Wednesday. 

That total is more than any other restaurant in the state, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

To date, COVID-19 outbreaks have been confirmed at 13 fast food restaurants in Colorado. Six of those have been at Chick-Fil-A’s. 

Two outbreaks have been reported at McDonald’s, with one each at Culver’s, Jack in the Box, Arby’s, Panda Express and Santiago’s. 

An outbreak is defined as at least two cases of the virus within 14 days.

“It is disappointing and it’s challenging,” says Tri-County Environmental Health Director Brian Hlavacek. “You address those complaints, you address those facilities.”

Hlavacek says, for the most part, restaurants in Tri-County have done a good job avoiding outbreaks. 

Three Chick-Fil-A’s in the region, which consists of Arapahoe, Adams and Douglas Counties, make up 1/4 of Tri-County’s 12 confirmed restaurant outbreaks. 

“You just make sure that they’re following everything to a T, and lots of times they are, and other times it’s just hard to control people’s movements inside those facilities,” Hlavacek says. 

Chick-Fil-A’s corporate office sent the following statement:

“Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our Team Members and Guests. If a Team Member is diagnosed with COVID-19, the restaurant initiates the response protocol and takes precautionary measures, including disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurant. Safe service is our top priority and our restaurants continue to follow CDC and local health department guidelines.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

94° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 94° 73°

Friday

93° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 74°

Saturday

92° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 92° 73°

Sunday

94° / 74°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 94° 74°

Monday

92° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 92° 73°

Tuesday

90° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 90° 73°

Wednesday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

92°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

93°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
93°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories