COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Need a job? The Columbus Airport (CSG) will be holding a job fair on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jobs featured will include:

Facilities maintenance technician

Part-time beverage cart attendant

Full-time and part-time line service technicians

Part-time customer service representative

Public safety officer

Public safety firefighter officer

Public safety chief

There will also be opportunities with Avis Budget Group.

Interviews will be scheduled on the spot. It is recommended that attendees bring multiple copies of their resumes.

The airport is located at 3250 W. Britt David Rd.