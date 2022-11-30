COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Need a job? The Columbus Airport (CSG) will be holding a job fair on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jobs featured will include:
- Facilities maintenance technician
- Part-time beverage cart attendant
- Full-time and part-time line service technicians
- Part-time customer service representative
- Public safety officer
- Public safety firefighter officer
- Public safety chief
There will also be opportunities with Avis Budget Group.
Interviews will be scheduled on the spot. It is recommended that attendees bring multiple copies of their resumes.
The airport is located at 3250 W. Britt David Rd.