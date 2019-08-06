Columbus chamber president resigns, takes new job in Virginia

The Greater Columbus, Ga. Chamber of Commerce has announced that president Brian Anderson has resigned to take a similar position in Richmond, Va. Anderson’s last day would be Sept. 29.

A South Carolina native, Anderson joined the Columbus chamber in June 2015. He had previously spent eight years as the president and CEO of the Dalton, Ga., chamber of commerce.

Anderson replaced Mike Gaymon, who spent more than a quarter-century at the helm of the Columbus chamber.

“We thank Brian for his dedication and commitment to this community over the last four years,” said Audrey Hollingsworth, Chair of the Columbus Chamber Board of Directors. “Under his leadership, this region has made great strides in the community and economic development and the Columbus2025 strategic initiative.”

The Chamber board will begin to assemble a search committee to find a new president.

“In the meantime, be assured that our Chamber is in a solid position financially, membership growth is up, retention is strong, and we have a number of new projects in our economic pipeline,” Hollingsworth said. “We are in a great position as a Chamber and we have an amazing team of leaders who can keep the operation on track.”

Anderson said it has been a privilege to serve in Columbus.

“Our team of dedicated chamber professionals has worked tirelessly for the betterment of Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley region,” he said. “The region has tremendous momentum and potential and with continued intentionality can achieve whatever it desires. As I move to Richmond for personal and professional growth, I wish Columbus continued success and prosperity.”