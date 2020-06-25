EXCLUSIVE: Columbus Gildan plant on Corporate Ridge Parkway to close in August

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Gildan plant on Corporate Ridge Parkway is set to close later this year, according to information found on a Georgia Department of Labor website.

A Labor Department spokesperson said that while the department has not received a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter regarding the closure of the plant, a separation date had been set for Aug. 21.

The WARN Act requires employers with 100 or more employees to provide their staff with a 60-day advance notice of a plant closing and mass layoffs, as defined in the Act. An updated list for Georgia business layoffs and closures can be found online.

According to Kersha Cartwright, an official with GDOL, WARN letters are not federally mandated, and the employers fill information on closures directly into a portal on the GDOL website.

GDOL estimates that the Gildan plant currently employs 154 people who will be impacted by the plant closure, based on the information put online by Gildan through the GDOL form.

Gildan manufacturing plants ceased production earlier this year due to the COVID-19 crisis, though the release on March 23 stated the hiatus would go through mid-April. The closure did not extend to distribution centers and other parts of the business.

A later release in April stated that the company would begin producing PPE to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

This is the second Gildan facility in Columbus to close, following the plant on 4th Avenue which closed in July 2019, and employed 80 workers. 30 of those employees were transferred to the Corporate Ridge Parkway location as part of the closure in 2019.

Gildan has been contacted for a statement, but had not responded by time of publication.