Columbus healthcare company to add 350 jobs as business spikes during COVID-19 pandemic

A Columbus healthcare company has announced a major job expansion, News 3 has learned.

Path-Tec Will be expanding its operation by 350 jobs, according to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Path-Tec and the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce announced the expansion Thursday morning.

It is a $5 million investment.

“Path-Tec has experienced a significant amount of growth since the company’s 2005 start-up here in Columbus, Georgia,” said Kevin Boykin, founder and CEO of Path-Tec. “The partnership with the local economic development team has played a significant role in helping us facilitate the growth. This support and the work of our dedicated employees has enabled us to develop a market-leading health care supply chain solution right here in Columbus. We look forward to continuing our expansion in the community and adding additional employment opportunities.”

Path-Tec has experienced accelerated growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been producing packaging for COVID test kits.

“Path-Tec’s continual growth in Georgia is a testament to our top-notch logistics network, pro-business environment, and the community of innovation we have fostered in the state,” Kemp said. “Our world-class economic development team remains laser-focused on creating jobs for hardworking Georgians and helping our Georgia companies seamlessly ramp up to meet increased demand. I look forward to seeing the opportunities this expansion creates in Columbus and the surrounding region.”

Since its opening in 2005, Path-Tec has provided solutions for hospitals and laboratories, including specialized logistics services, client supply management, custom medical kit design, and end-to-end outsourced technology services. With this expansion, Path-Tec will employ a total of 565 people in the Columbus area.

The expansion for Path-Tec’s operations will include opening a 106,000 square-foot facility in the Corporate Ridge Business Park. The new facility will be used as a secondary inventory, kitting, and distribution operation for Path-Tec. The expansion is expected to help the company meet growing customer dmeands and provide more services for collection and transport of diagnostic and clinical trial samples.

As part of the expansion project, Path-Tec is also investing in new production equipment that will increase their ability to produce specialized collection kits and supplies, according to a release by Governor Kemp’s office.

“One of our main priorities is to assist our local companies so that they can continue to achieve success,” said Russ Carreker, chairman of the Development Authority of Columbus. “It is extremely gratifying to be able to support Kevin and his team. Path-Tec is a tremendous entrepreneurial success story, and we are very proud of what they have accomplished and the jobs that they have created here in Columbus.”