Construction begins on mixed-use downtown development, Highside Market, along 13th Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A major downtown construction project is beginning this week.

The Highside Market, a mix-used development, will use a combination of new and rehabbed buildings along 13th Street between Second and Third Avenues.

“We are actively prospecting for Highside Market to include restaurants, a bakery office users and specialty retail,” said Chris Woodruff, President of The Cotton Companies. “We are talking with everyone from local to regional to national, whether it be franchises or individuals just looking to move to Columbus.”

Those in the 25,000 cars that travel that route along 13th Street and Second Avenue each day will begin seeing the construction this week.

The first phase should be done before the end of this year, which the project completed early next year.

The 55,000 square foot complex will have four distinct spaces.

According to a release sent to News 3 on Monday, Highside Market’s flagship structure, the 211 Building, was built in 1939 and previously operated as the premier auto dealership in Columbus for 55 years.

An adjacent, circa 1959 bank building will be repurposed and transformed into the 201 Building. According to the news release, that building will take on a new life on one of the most high-traffic, high-energy corners in Columbus with a ground floor restaurant, basement bar, and second floor retail or art gallery space.

There will also be a newly constructed building along 13th Street between the two existing structures. That will be the 207 Building, which will include a ground-floor restaurant with a second story bar with a rooftop deck overlooking 13th Street and the outdoor lounge areas below.

The finishing touch will be Highside Park and Event Space, a 7,000 square foot urban park with a pop-up airstream bar that will be serving food and drinks throughout the day.

Each building on the property is easily accessible by foot, bicycle and car with easy and convenient parking located throughout.

The old bank is covered in a public art project that will be covered over by the new façade.

