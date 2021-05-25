Construction restarts for Broadway Hampton Inn in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After more than a year pause because of COVID and economic factors, work is restarting on the new Hampton Inn at the corner of Broadway and 12th Street.

The Pezold companies’ property will have more than 100 rooms in the new Hampton. Construction started in 2019, but construction stopped last spring as COVID created uncertainty.

Pezold Company spokesperson Cassie Myers told News 3 that the hotel is a year from completion. It will join the downtown Marriott and the boutique City Mills hotel as Pezold’s downtown holdings.

“So, we are looking at Spring of 2022,” Myers said. “That’s out goal. We are using the same builder, CAM, that’s also doing City Mills. So, we are splitting out time. Luckily, most of the things they are working on over here have already been completed over there. Elevator towers, sewage lines, all of that being worked on over here now.”

Valley Hospitality is the hotel arm of the Pezold Companies and the COVID crisis hit their business and industry harder than most. And the COVID issues were many, Myers said.

“Not only with labor, being able to find workers to work on construction, but demand,” Myers said. “Out hotel business all but shut down. So, it really didn’t make sense financially to start construction for a new project when we were not sure when we could open.”

Two new downtown hotels have opened since the Hampton Inn was planned four years ago. There is an AC Hotel in the same block and a Hotel Indigo along the river. Both of those did not halt construction during the pandemic.