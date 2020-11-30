Coroner: Tony Hsieh’s death caused by complications of smoke inhalation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Zappos CEO and visionary Tony Hsieh died from complications of smoke inhalation, according to the Connecticut Office of the Medical Examiner. 8 News Now has learned that his death was ruled an accident.

Hsieh passed away Friday after being rescued from a house fire in New London, Connecticut on Nov. 18. He was 46.

Hsieh led retail giant Zappos for 20 years and retired as CEO back in August. He played a pivotal role in the revitalization of downtown Las Vegas.

Tributes for Hsieh poured in all weekend long as people and businesses around the Las Vegas valley paid their respects to his work and devotion to the area.

Hsieh’s face covered the Fremont Street Experience Viva Vision canopy Saturday night and marquees lit up with memorial messages.

Zappos released the following statement on Hsieh’s passing: