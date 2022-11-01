COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Nov. 1 is World Vegan Day. In observance of this, here’s an article about Country Life Natural Food Store and Vegan/Vegetarian Restaurant.

As soon as you walk into the Country Life store, located at 1217 Eberhart Avenue, you’re likely to smell whatever’s being served in the adjoining vegan restaurant. All around you are 4,500 varieties of items, almost all of them completely vegan. The exceptions are items containing bee products such as honey and beeswax.

The store mainly sells the following items:

Bulk dry foods such as beans, flours, seeds, nuts, dried fruit, rice, grains, granolas and sweeteners

Frozen foods such as bread, fruit, ice cream alternatives, vegetables and meat alternatives

Refrigerated foods, including tofu and dairy alternatives such as vegan cheese, butter, mayonnaise, dressings and yogurt

General shelved groceries

Health and beauty products

Vitamins and supplements, essential oils and protein powders

300 varieties of herbal teas and culinary herbs

Above is the frozen food section at the store.

The monthly restaurant menu can be found on Country Life’s website and Facebook page. Tomorrow’s menu includes Jamaican red beans with rice, collard greens, sweet potatoes and cornbread. Tomorrow’s soup, which changes daily, is cream of tomato.

Even though Country Life has served Columbus citizens since 1969, current manager Jay Thomas said that a lot of locals still don’t know about it. Intuitively, the business is more popular with vegetarians than non-vegetarians, but Thomas said the restaurant’s best customer is non-vegetarian.

He said the restaurant has a lot of loyal customers.

“They like the environment,” he said. “They’ll sit outside and then they’ll bring people in and sit with them … It’s very friendly. Everybody’s very friendly, and so, it works for everybody.”

Above, Country Life manager Jay Thomas poses for a photo in the store.

He explained why Country Life promotes veganism.

“[W]e believe that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost,” he said. “And so, we should have the best, healthiest possible, and that’s the healthiest lifestyle that there is. It’s a lifestyle for us, not just a diet.

Thomas has worked at Country Life for six years.

“I like it all — the people, the business of the job,” he said. “It’s a challenge for me, and I like that.”

Henry James, one of the cooks at Country Life, has worked there for three years. He said he has a degree in culinary arts from the The Culinary Institute of America in upstate New York and that he has experience cooking “everything and anything.”

“But when I came into vegan cooking, it’s a different thing,” he said. “There’s no meat, per se, and everything is vegan – not vegetarian, vegan. Plant-based. So it’s a different style of cooking. But once you have the background, you can always fit in.”

Above, Shirley Mellette-Abram, left, and Henry James, right, work in the kitchen.

Shirley Mellette-Abram has worked at Country Life for eight years. She agreed with James that it’s fun to work at the restaurant. She described herself as a self-taught cook.

“I was not raised a vegetarian or a vegan,” she said. “But when I was much younger, I took a love for the plant-based foods before I even knew the term “plant-based.”

Mellette-Abram said she loves “creating something that warms the soul and nourishes the appetite.”

“And also, it’s a lot healthier, too,” she said. “There’s been a lot of interest in that. But like the old adage, you are what you eat. And to be able to be part of this, here at Country Life, it’s been one of the greatest, biggest highlight[s] of my life.”

The history of Country Life is available on its website. It says that because Doctors Calvin and Agatha Thrash were dissatisfied with results they were seeing in their practice, they looked for more natural ways to heal the sick.

“With the assistance of those more acquainted with natural healing methods, they opened a small store that would carry the items and serve the food they were learning would help people regain their health,” the website says. “Over 50 years later, that small store and restaurant has grown into a Columbus landmark which serves nearly 1,000 people per week and has been named by the local residents as the ‘Best Health Food Store’ and ‘Best Health Food Restaurant’ for multiple years.”

Country Life’s store is open Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The restaurant is open Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. and Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Merriam-Webster defines vegan as “a strict vegetarian who consumes no food (such as meat, eggs or dairy products) that comes from animals.” It also defines it as someone who abstains from using animal products in general, including leather.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, while a vegan diet can have health benefits, it can also come with risks if it isn’t followed correctly. Click here to learn more.