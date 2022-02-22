Demand is high for employees at bio-manufacturing companies in Greenville, ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a high demand for bio-manufacturing jobs across North Carolina, with hundreds of job openings at pharmaceutical companies in Greenville alone.

More News from WRBL

Greenville ENC Alliance’s Brad Hufford said they are recruiting additional pharmaceutical manufacturing companies to create more jobs in Greenville and Pitt County.

“That gives us a tremendous thing to promote to the companies that they know we can be able to sustain their workforce if they make that investment in our community,” Hufford said.

Greenville ENC Alliance says the biotech industry has been a fundamental part of not only Greenville but Eastern North Carolina as a whole. This area is home to companies like Thermo-Fisher Scientific, Metrics Contract Services and CMP Pharma, with hundreds of jobs available now.

Hufford says people don’t have to have a college degree in order to get hired at these companies.

“These pharmaceutical companies hire people in packaging, in material handling, driving a forklift, wiping down and cleaning, so there’s all sorts of jobs available that may not require a college degree to work in,” Hufford said.

Mark Phillips, the vice president of statewide operations and executive director for the eastern region of the NC Biotech Center says there are many factors as to why people should choose this industry as a career.

“It’s very fortunate that we have a great representation across our sector in our region as well as Pitt County, and it’s a growing industry right now.,” Phillips said. “And they pay is very, very good as well.”

NC Biotech created an online jobs hub that highlights the skills needed and locally available job positions. For those who are interested, click here.