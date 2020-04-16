Downtown Columbus hotel construction hasn’t slowed in COVID-19 crisis

The activity in downtown Columbus has fallen off considerably in the last month during the coronavirus shutdown.

Except in one particular area.

From the Hampton Inn, to the AC by Marriott to the Hotel Indigo, Front Avenue is a busy place even though the rest of downtown isn’t.

More than 315 new hotel rooms are unconstruction in a two-block area. Another 178 rooms at the Convention Center Marriott are under total renovation.

It’s easily $70 million worth of ongoing construction. And it is allowed to continue during Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s shelter in place order because it’s an essential business.

And continue it has.

The Hotel Indigo is scheduled to be done by the end of year.

” After speaking with our design team, the contractor and our other suppliers, at this time, we are not expecting any significant impact on the hotel construction,” said W.C. Bradley Real Estate President Pace Halter.

All six floors of the concrete structure is in place and brick and windows are going up on the exterior.

The AC Hotel, owned and operated by Columbus-based RAM Hotels, and Hampton Inn are both scheduled to come online in 2021.

“So, we are still working,” said Cassie Myers, Director of Marketing, Public Relations for the Pezold companies, which owns the downtown Marriott and is building the Hampton Inn. “We are trying to do as much as can while we can. Obviously, we are relying on CDC guidelines, and state and local guidelines as far as what we can do and when we can do it and how often we can do it. As of right now, are guys are still out there working as much as they can.”

The Marriott adjacent to the Columbus Convention & Trade Center is currently closed because of the health crisis. That has accelerated the timeline for the completion of that project to early September.

There is also a 90-room expansion of the Marriott and a walkway that will connect it with the Trade Center that are schedule to be under construction before the end of the year.