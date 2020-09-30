ExpressJet, United Airlines subsidiary, to cease operations Sept. 30, laying off 297 Georgia employees

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) — Georgia-based ExpressJet Airlines, a United Airlines subsidiary, will cease operations on Sept. 30, resulting in 297 Georgia job cuts, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.

ExpressJet, a regional subsidiary of United Airlines headquartered in College Park, Ga., operated a fleet of Embraer jet aircraft for UA’s United Express Brand. Due to a steep decline in airline traffic, United Airlines has decided to continue regional operations through another carrier, CommutAir.

“On July 30, United Airlines (UA) selected CommutAir as its sole ERJ145 operator, and asked ExpressJet Airlines to wind-down flying for UA by year end,” ExpressJet officials announced on Sept. 30. “After spending considerable time planning this wind-down, ExpressJet and United’s management teams decided that due to uncertain schedules from October to December, it would be best to accelerate the termination of all ExpressJet scheduled service flying, on behalf of United Express, on September 30, 2020.”

The Sept. 30 date coincides with the expiration of billions of dollars in federal aid for U.S. airlines through the CARES Act. As the airline industry reels from the effects of COVID-19, hundreds of Georgia airline jobs are facing potential cuts in the coming months.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

76° / 55°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 76° 55°

Thursday

82° / 53°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 82° 53°

Friday

72° / 49°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 72° 49°

Saturday

75° / 53°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 75° 53°

Sunday

76° / 55°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 76° 55°

Monday

76° / 54°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 76° 54°

Tuesday

76° / 56°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 76° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

71°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

68°

8 PM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

9 PM
Clear
0%
67°

65°

10 PM
Clear
0%
65°

63°

11 PM
Clear
0%
63°

61°

12 AM
Clear
10%
61°

59°

1 AM
Clear
10%
59°

59°

2 AM
Clear
10%
59°

58°

3 AM
Clear
10%
58°

57°

4 AM
Clear
10%
57°

56°

5 AM
Clear
10%
56°

56°

6 AM
Clear
10%
56°

56°

7 AM
Clear
10%
56°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
56°

59°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
59°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

70°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

74°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

77°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories