ExpressJet, United Airlines subsidiary, to cease operations Sept. 30, laying off 297 Georgia employees

GEORGIA (WRBL) — Georgia-based ExpressJet Airlines, a United Airlines subsidiary, will cease operations on Sept. 30, resulting in 297 Georgia job cuts, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.

ExpressJet, a regional subsidiary of United Airlines headquartered in College Park, Ga., operated a fleet of Embraer jet aircraft for UA’s United Express Brand. Due to a steep decline in airline traffic, United Airlines has decided to continue regional operations through another carrier, CommutAir.

“On July 30, United Airlines (UA) selected CommutAir as its sole ERJ145 operator, and asked ExpressJet Airlines to wind-down flying for UA by year end,” ExpressJet officials announced on Sept. 30. “After spending considerable time planning this wind-down, ExpressJet and United’s management teams decided that due to uncertain schedules from October to December, it would be best to accelerate the termination of all ExpressJet scheduled service flying, on behalf of United Express, on September 30, 2020.”

The Sept. 30 date coincides with the expiration of billions of dollars in federal aid for U.S. airlines through the CARES Act. As the airline industry reels from the effects of COVID-19, hundreds of Georgia airline jobs are facing potential cuts in the coming months.