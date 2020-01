UNITED STATES (WRBL) – According to a new Reuters report, 2019 was a harsh year for American farmers, resulting in bankruptcies.

Records show that bankruptcies jumped 20-percent since last year. The previous high came in 2011, as the United States recovered from a recession.

As the US continues to renegotiate new trade deals with foreign countries, farmers have been hit particular hard by tariffs. Going into 2020, farming prospects continue to be a national issue.