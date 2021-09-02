Fetch Park is just a slice of downtown development that will also bring Moe’s Original BBQ and a brewery to Sixth Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus developer is working on his third large downtown development.

And people are seeing a piece of it as Fetch Park, a place for humans and dogs to play, is preparing to open this weekend. But a major Southern restaurant chain and a brewery will be a part of the project by the spring of next year, Cotton Companies President Chris Woodruff told News 3.

The site the Cotton Companies have targeted is the old Uneeda Glass industrial building on Sixth Avenue. And work has already started.

Fetch Park is going to be a slice of a much larger development. And that development, Midcity Yards, is one of a string of downtown developments in the Cotton Companies inventory.

Let Woodruff explain what he and the Cotton Companies are doing with his Broadway properties, Highside Market under construction on 13th Street, and now, Midcity Yards between Fifth and Sixth Avenues near 15th Street.

“Midcity Yards works together with Highside Market along with the projects we have done on Broadway, to include the pocket park, in that, it’s all about creating a sense of place and a destination,” Woodruff told News 3 on Thursday. “A community within a community. That’s what we at the Cotton Companies build.”

And the Cotton Companies is bringing name brands into the market. Fetch is a place where dogs pay to play and humans can relax in a bar-like outdoor environment. Think large sports bar with all the big-screen TVs and dogs are welcome.

In addition to Fetch Park, Moe’s Original BBQ and Current State Brewery are planning establishments. They should open next spring.

There are 50 Moe’s Original BBQ locations across the South, the closest one in downtown Auburn. This will be the first one in Columbus.

Current State Brewery is a concept founded by local residents, one of which is Hank Standridge. Standridge spent many years at Cannon Brewpub in Columbus after studying and training in Germany to be a certified brewmaster, according to a Cotton Companies news release.

“After traveling the world over the last decade to perfect great beer, Standridge is bringing it back home to Columbus to establish Current State Brewery at Midcity Yards,” the release stated.

Moe’s Original BBQ and Current State are part of the puzzle.

He says the barbecue restaurant and brewery work well with Fetch.

“Which works perfectly with Fetch Park, which is centered around community,” Woodruff said. “A community of dog lovers, a community of barbecue lovers, a community of beer lovers. All of those things resonate and center around one thing, active community.”

And all three developments are accessible to each other.

“All are with walking distance, within a stone’s throw away,” Woodruff said. “And that’s important because all three have different characteristics.”

And Woodruff the ability to pull off the developments comes from a great team.

“We are small but nimble,” he said. “And it’s because of our team Martin Huff, Hayley Lyman, and Shelby Banta that allow us to bring these types of quality developments. We lean on our community and partners to make Columbus a better place.”