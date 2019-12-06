Breaking News
Gayle Benson donates money to Castor High School for school renovations

by: Karli Carpenter

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Neworleanssaints.com.

New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans owner Gayle Benson donated money to Castor High School Thursday to fund school renovations.

  • Photos courtesy of Neworleanssaints.com

The school will use Benson’s donation to renovate hallways, including removing and replacing floor tiles and painting, according to New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans Corporate Communications and Legends Manager Jordy Spitale.

Leftover funds will be donated to the Castor High School General Fund in memory of Riley Jenkins, a former Castor High School student who died at 16 in a horse riding accident.

