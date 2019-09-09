Georgia’s Attorney General, Chris Carr, joins 49 other states in bipartisan antitrust investigation of Google

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Chris Carr, Georgia’s Attorney General, has joined the Attorneys General of all 49 other states in a bipartisan antitrust investigation of Google for what some are calling potentially anticompetitive behavior by the software giant.

The investigation by 50 state Attorneys General is just one of several efforts to investigate Google and other tech companies that are allegedly growing too big.

The United States Congress, the Department of Justice, and the Federal Trade Commission are also in the midst of investigations to determine “whether and how market-leading online platforms have achieved market power and are engaging in practices that have reduced competition, stifled innovation, or otherwise harmed consumers,” the Department of Justice said.

For the Attorneys General, the bipartisan coalition is set to investigate “Google’s overarching control of online advertising markets and search traffic that may have led to anticompetitive behavior that harms consumers,” according to Carr.

“We joined this investigation to assess for ourselves the competitive conditions regarding Google’s online services, specifically those dealing with online advertising and search traffic. It is critically important that Google’s Georgia users – individuals as well as companies – have access to the markets in which they compete,” Carr said.

The DOJ’s goal is to review and assess the competitive conditions in the online market in a fair and objective manner, the DOJ said.

The probe into Google comes just days after a bipartisan group of state attorneys general, from New York, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Tennessee, and the District of Columbia; began an investigation into Facebook on Sept. 6.

California and Alabama are the only two states that haven’t joined an investigation into Google’s market dominance, according to the Associated Press.