EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers announced it would hold a grand opening event for a newly built retail store and donation center located in Eufaula, Alabama.

The new store is set to open on Sept. 13 and is located at 1234 North Eufaula Ave., in the former Sears Catalog building.

The facility features a 12,500 square foot facility that includes 5,200 square feet of retail space and a drive-up drop-off door, where individuals can donate their gently used items without having to leave their vehicles.

The grand opening event will take place on Sept. 13 at 10:30 a.m. Additionally, the event will offer opportunities for attendees to win prizes.

For more information regarding the event, contact Director of Marketing and Communications Julie Bennett with Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers at 404-432-8752 or commservices@gwisr.org.