Google extends work-from-home policy for employees until July 2021

SAN FRANCISCO – Google announced Monday that its employees will be allowed to work from home until next summer, CNN reported.

The tech giant is the first major U.S. corporation to formalize such an extended timeline as the country continues to grapple with COVID-19, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The company had previously said most employees would be working remotely through the end of 2020, with some employees being allowed back into the office sooner.

That has been extended through at least July 2021 for Google’s roughly 200,000 full-time and contract employees across parent company Alphabet Inc., the WSJ reported.

“I hope this will offer the flexibility you need to balance work with taking care of yourselves and your loved ones over the next 12 months,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo to employees, a copy of which was obtained by CNN Business.

He added that the company has reopened 42 offices around the world.

