HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — It’s common for teenagers to work their first jobs in high school. It’s less common for them to create their own jobs. Meet Christopher Naimoli, 15, a freshman at Harris County High School. Naimoli started a new knife-sharpening business, Country Edge, about a week ago. It may be brand new, but it already has a website and its first customer.

Naimoli said he got the idea for his business after giving his friend a birthday gift.

“I got him a knife from my own collection, and I sharpened it for him,” he said. “And when I gave it to him, he saw how sharp it was. And he went home to show it to his dad, and his dad contacted me the next day and said that he’d pay me to sharpen his knives, as well.”

Naimoli said that his experience with this made him dream of making a living off of his knife-sharpening.

“I’m currently sharpening his knives at the moment,” he said. “He has not received them yet.”

Naimoli has made a deal with Moss and Sons Feed & Seed in Pine Mountain to let him work there on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Outside of those hours, he works from home.

While Naimoli sharpens various types of knives, he doesn’t yet work with swords or scissors.

“But I do plan on potentially going into that in the future,” he said.

He charges a different price for each knife depending on its dullness or size. The duller the knife or the larger the knife, the longer it will take to sharpen.

Naimoli currently has no problems juggling his business with school. He said things might change when he starts playing football.

“I think it’s great that he’s taking the initiative to venture out and try to do this,” said his mother, Kristin Gritton. “It will be great for him to learn the business side of companies and how that all gets started. He’s very smart for his age and very intellectual, so we’re excited. We’re willing to back him 100% on what he does.”

Naimoli’s father, Micheal Gritton, works as the assistant manager and supplier for Country Edge.