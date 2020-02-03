Here are some tips to avoid scams going into tax season

As tax season approaches, The Better Business Bureau wants you to be aware of scammers. Many people don’t know they have been scammed until they are notified by the Internal Revenue Service of a problem with their tax returns.

A social security number is all a scammer needs to do a lot of damage to you financially.

Impostors may also call you pretending to be a representative of the IRS and ask for personal information and money. Some may even claim you will go to jail if you do not give them the information that they request. It is important to not give them any personal information and hang up instead.

There are many steps you can take if you believe that your Social Security number or personal information have been stolen:

Call the IRS immediately

If your e-filed return is rejected, complete the IRS form provided

Use IdentityTheft.gov to find all the steps you can take to protect yourself and your finances

For more information visit the official IRS website.