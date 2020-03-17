(WJBF) – Clothing retailer Hot Topic has announced they will close all stores due to health risks from the coronavirus.
The closure will run from Tuesday, March 17th until March 30th.
During this time, the company states all store employees will continue to be paid.
You can view their release below:
LATEST RELEASES:
- Hot Topic closing all stores due to COVID-19, will pay all employees
- Uber suspends shared Pool rides in US, Canada to limit coronavirus spread
- Opelika City Schools to provide free meals to students beginning March 23 for anyone 18 or younger
- Newsfeed Now for March 17: Officer killed in MO; Coronavirus concerns
- Mom discusses difficulties finding baby products such as baby wipes
DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:
FOR WEATHER ALERTS: