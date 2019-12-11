Joe Burrow’s dad talks Heisman hype

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers reacts after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 37-10 to win the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Heisman hype is in overdrive for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

We are now hearing from the one man who’s known him all his life, his dad, Jimmy Burrow.

“Kind of unreal, overwhelming. You know there’s a lot of different words to describe it,” said Jimmy Burrow.

Jimmy played in the NFL and is now a retired coach who goes to all of Joe’s games.

Burrow said, “My sons try to go to every game. So really, cousins, when we play in Mississippi and Mississippi State. So, it’s just brought our family together. We’ve spent more time together than really we ever had. That’s been a real positive in this whole thing.”

The Burrows live in Athens, Ohio. It’s a town with a population of more than 23,000 people. Although it’s filled with fans for nearby Ohio University, they are still showing Joe some love. LSU signs are in yards. Businesses added a little South Louisiana flavor with the words ‘Geaux Joe’ or ‘Geaux Jeaux’ on their signs.

Burrow said, “There were watch parties all over town this weekend with everybody wearing purple.”

That support is gaining momentum this week when Joe Burrow was named a finalist for the coveted Heisman trophy.

LSU football posted pictures of the man with the golden arm. He started his award week in Baltimore for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. His dad was there every step of the way.





“We knew as parents and me as a coach that he was capable of playing big time college football. That was our belief. We just knew he needed an opportunity,” said Jimmy Burrow.

Burrow said the family is preparing just in case Joe plays in the National Championship Game. He said Joe doesn’t really talk about that. He just wants to play.