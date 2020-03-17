Macy’s temporarily closes stores nationwide in response to coronavirus outbreak

(WRBL) – As the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect businesses around the world, Macy’s Inc. announced a temporary closure of all of their stores across the United States, effective March 17.
From March 17 to March 31, all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercurys, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet, and Market by Macy’s stores will be closed. Macy’s Inc. says it will provide benefits and compensation to its impacted workforce during this time.
“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc. “During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”
All three Macy’s Inc. brands, Macy’s; Bloomingdales; and Bluemercury; will continue to have products available online and through their mobile apps.